Recomendación semanal: 'Y respiren normalmente'

La película que recomendamos hoy es otra de esas que hay que ver subtitulada sí o sí: el islandés, el portugués y el inglés se entremezclan a veces de forma que, en alguna escena, la barrera idiomática es un refugio.
Una mujer islandesa, madre de un niño, que sufre la precariedad hasta el punto de bordear la exclusión social, conoce a una refugiada de Guinea-Bissau que pide asilo en Islandia. Las protagonistas se conocen en un momento en el que ambas necesitan ayuda, pero solo una puede ayudar a la otra... puede ayudarla solo si está dispuesta a arriesgar lo poco que tiene.
La interpretación de ambas protagonistas (Kristín Haraldsdóttir y Babetida Sadjo), hace que no te des ni cuenta de que apenas hay diálogos. No sorprende que la dirección de Y respiren normalmente sea de una mujer, sino que sea su debut. Se trata de Isold Uggadottir, y tanto ella como la película han sido premiadas desde su estreno.
La sororidad, la precariedad, la crianza a solas y la persecución del lesbianismo son retratadas en esta película como en ninguna que recuerde. La historia ta atrapa de principio a fin y resulta imposible no empatizar con ambas, cada una con su propia historia y necesidades. De la nada y con nada, juntas construyen una historia memorable.
