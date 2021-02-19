Una "loca" recomendación semanal

Hoy vengo a hablaros de un serie que me echaba para atrás solo por su título. Una oyenta la recomendó en la sección 'Cuéntame otro cuento', de Radiojaputa -donde las compañeras recomiendan contenido feminista- y habló maravillas de ella. Y aun así, me seguía rechinando su título.

Hablo de la serie Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Netflix). La había descartado mil veces. "La loca ex novia" como título al que se le añadía una aparente estética de colores chillones no parecía algo que fuera a gustarme, por mucho que Netflix me la pusiera por delante, más bien al contrario.

Pero el análisis que hizo esta compañera me pareció muy interesante. Así que le di una oportunidad. Ya en el primer episodio te queda claro que la serie es mitad musical, por lo que más rechazo me produjo. Sin embargo, no eran canciones eternas o aburridas, sus letras contaban parte de la historia, principalmente las referentes a los pensamientos no dichos de la protagonista y demás personajes. A veces pensamiento no aceptados socialmente, que te rondan la mente pero sabes que es mejor rumiarlos a solas hasta que te formes una opinión. Además, en la aparente superficialidad de su protagonista (también guionista de la serie) se entrevía que algo más estaba pasando. Al principio es solo una sensación, un "algo hay", y ese algo acaba impregnándolo todo conforme la serie avanza.

Rebecca Bunch, la prota, habla de nosotras. De todas. En una u otra faceta: la enamorada del mito del amor romántico, la que fuerza la maquinaria hasta que se rompe porque no sabe parar a tiempo, la pasivo-agresiva que quiere ser asertiva, la feminista con miles de dudas, la que acaba en la butaca frente a una terapeuta porque nada de lo que está pasando entra ya en los parámetros de la salud mental.

No sólo me enganché a la serie y a Rebecca, sino a las canciones. Las hay tan graciosas que, a menudo, las sigo revisitando.

