Recomendación semanal: cómo sería un mundo sin hombres

En 2015, Sony Pictures produjo un falso documental feminista en el que los hombres iban desapareciendo de la faz de la Tierra, primero en relevancia y, después, literalmente. Se trata de No Men Beyond This Point.

En el año 1952 empiezan a producirse embarazos en mujeres alrededor del mundo que no habían mantenido relaciones sexuales, muchos casos, de hecho, eran mujeres vírgenes. Por supuesto, los doctores no las creyeron, y tampoco los políticos. La realidad seguía su camino, y cientos de miles de mujeres seguían siendo madres por partogénesis hasta que fue imposible mirar para otro lado.

Sucede otra curiosidad: estas madres solo paren niñas, por lo que la población mundial décadas después es mayoritariamente femenina y el varón más joven del mundo tiene 37 años. Se llama Andrew y trabaja de empleado en el hogar para dos mujeres que conviven y crían juntas.

En este mundo donde solo existen gobernantas, hay una alianza global de estados y existe un gobierno central. Ha desaparecido el ejército y no se ha ido a la Luna. "Demasiado dinero invertido en que un hombre pise la Luna cuando hay tanto por hacer... si estuviéramos hablando de enviarlos a todos, todavía", afirmó la presidente del gobierno central. Pero en lugar de eso, lo que las mujeres idean para que dejen de quejarse -están bastante pesaditos ya que se sienten como príncipes destronados- es crear albergues por todo el mundo donde los hombres que aún quedan pueden vivir con todas las necesidades cubiertas. La revolución masculinista que planeaban siempre queda pospuesta porque, la verdad, es que viven bien.

Esta comedia -porque te vas a reír- no está disponible en ninguna plataforma que yo conozca, pero no es difícil de encontrar. En youtube sólo se encuentra el trailer. Tienes que verla. Y estate atenta al final. Tan previsible como descacharrante.

