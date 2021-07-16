Última recomendación semanal

Barbijaputa

No quería irme de vacaciones sin hablarles de una película a la que siempre se refieren como "para adolescentes" pero que disfruté al máximo aun siendo yo de los años 80.

Se trata de Moxie (adaptación de la novela homónima de Jennifer Mathieu que tenéis en Netflix), la segunda película de la actriz y productora Amy Poehler, la inolvidable Leslie Knope en Parks and Recreation. Si bien Moxie está interpretada por adolescentes y situada en un instituto de USA, la historia -que versa sobre el empoderamiento femenino- no hubiera tenido sentido sin el papel que Poehler reservó para sí misma, y que da vida a la madre de la protagonista, Vivian (Hadley Robinson).

Vivian es una estudiante de segundo curso en una instituto donde conviven lo peor y lo mejor de las sociedades del llamado primer mundo: misoginia, racismo, capacitismo, abuso de poder y privilegios... pero también sororidad, toma de conciencia y ganas de cambiar el rumbo.

Lisa (Poehler), madre de Vivian, tiene un pasado de activista feminista muy potente, y la prota lo usa para inspirarse y crear su pequeña revolución en las aulas. ¿Cómo ser activista cuando no sabes poner en palabras toda la indignación? ¿Cómo rebelarte cuando todavía te cuesta decir tu nombre sin tartamudear por el miedo al juicio externo? Vivian toma ideas en secreto directamente de los recuerdos guardados en un baúl que su madre aún conserva. Nutrirse de otras que estuvieron antes es un deber como feminista y en esta película se inmortaliza cómo podemos servirnos tanto de las que dejaron sus pensamientos en papel como de las que se empaparon de esos escritos.

Sí, se puede decir que Moxie es una película que las adolescentes disfrutarán especialmente, se sentirán sin duda más capaces de tomar pequeñas o grandes acciones contra las opresiones que las rodean a ellas y a las demás, pero no es necesario ser adolescente para quedarse prendada.

Escucha el último programa de Radiojaputa.

Cada lunes un nuevo capítulo en publico.es