Recomendación semanal: de una niña de 6 y una adolescente de 17

Hana Makhmalbaf filmó con tan solo 17 años la película de la que vamos a hablar hoy. Película con la que, dos años después, obtendría el Premio Especial del Jurado en San Sebastián. Se trata de Buda explotó por vergüenza ('Buda as sharm foru rikht', actualmente solo puede encontrarse en páginas o canales de documentales de fácil acceso).
Baktay, una niña afgana de seis años, es su protagonista absoluta, y aunque tras cada escena pueden verse cientos de denuncias implícitas y estampas asombrosas, el hilo que marca la historia es el de esta niña intentando asistir a las escuela en un Afganistán asediado por los talibanes.
Nikbakht Noruz, la actriz de seis años que interpreta a Baktay de una manera abrumadoramente creíble, te hará preguntarte si es que quizás nadie le dijo a aquella niña que todo era ficción, que en aquel entorno, no tenía nada que temer. Sin grandes estridencias, sin histrionismos y casi sin presupuesto, tanto la directora como la actriz -adolescente y niña- consiguen meterte por la fuerza en los zapatos de una afgana, y no solo de una niña, sino también de una adulta.
Veremos a niños que juegan a la guerra con ramas a modo de metralletas, con piedras como misiles; niños que atemorizan a niñas por el siempre hecho de serlo, que juegan a raptarlas. Veremos a adultos que siegan las oportunidades de las más pequeñas y desiertos que cruzar por pies demasiado pequeños. Y en el centro del polvo y la aridez, nos encogeremos viendo a Baktay avanzar. Avanzar y avanzar contra cualquier obstáculo, como si pararse supusiese la muerte en sí misma. Y puede que así sea, más metafórica que literal. Y a Baktay parece asustarla más la primera que la segunda.
Buda explotó por vergüenza es una de las mejores que he visto nunca, y lamentablemente vuelve a ser actualidad.
