Como esta noticia que se comparte en Facebook no suena rara, sino todo lo contrario, parece bastante creíble; está teniendo un éxito inusitado en determinados sectores: “Vox propone que los adolescentes andaluces cursen una hora semanal de tauromaquia”.
Por qué no iba Vox a proponer una iniciativa como esa, con lo que le gustan las corridas a los entusiastas de la formación. Seguro que a muchos de ellos les apasiona la idea.
“Vox pretende que a partir del curso 2019 / 2020 los jóvenes estudiantes de la ESO reciban una hora de formación en tauromaquia con contenidos teórico prácticos”, dice la información que recorre FB, que se completa con frases como: “los partidos de izquierda en bloque han lamentado la propuesta de Vox, que han calificado como “grotesca, injustificada y aberrante””.
Es una noticia falsa, al menos de momento. Con la irrupción del partido que lidera Santiago Abascal en Andalucía, el PP y Vox, con Ciudadanos como espectador, se comprometieron a promover por ley la tauromaquia, porque a su juicio es “fuente de riqueza y empleo, en su triple vertiente: dehesa, patrimonio histórico y patrimonio artístico”.
Pero todavía no ha llegado ninguna propuesta de Vox para que se imparta una hora semanal de tauromaquia a los adolescentes andaluces. Es una fake news, una más de todas las que publica una web llamada The Patriota, que en un visible “aviso legal” en su sitio ya dice que “nuestra web es un sitio de humor cuyo fin principal es el entretenimiento. El contenido de thePatriota es ficción y no se corresponde con la realidad”.
Así que algunas noticias de esa página parecen más creíbles que otras, y ésta de Vox y el mundo taurino no sorprendería nada ni a los incondicionales del partido ultraderechista ni a los que son todo lo contrario. Pero todas las cuestiones que figuran en The Patriota son inventadas, aunque puedan parecer ciertas o proféticas.
