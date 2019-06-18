Irene Montero no reclama “dos millones de inmigrantes musulmanes más”

Se está compartiendo en redes sociales un supuesto tuit de Irene Montero en el que la diputada de Unidas Podemos afirmaría lo siguiente: “Si queremos hacer de este país un lugar donde merezca la pena vivir, debemos ser sensibles ante las necesidades de los más desfavorecidos. Necesitamos dos millones de inmigrantes musulmanes más, para que España vuelva a ser la locomotora de Europa”.
Muy rotundo, pero ni esas palabras salen del Twitter de Irene Montero ni ella se expresaría nunca de esa manera. No hablaría de “inmigrantes”, sino de “migrantes” y, por otra parte, que estos debieran ser forzosamente “musulmanes” tampoco se entiende.
Estas afirmaciones que algunos creen que son de Irene Montero, realmente no han sido publicadas en su Twitter, sino en otro llamado “Irene Mortero” -ojo al matiz-, y quien lo gestiona menciona que es “Piscóloga, madra, feminilla, quiromasoquista, antitrifálica, vaginesilista, coñaza. La mujer con más glamour, me huele el moño a Ambipur. (PARODIA)”.
Sin duda se ha inspirado en la verdadera cuenta de Twitter de Montero, donde ella se define a sí misma como “Psicóloga, madre,
#Feminista, por la vivienda digna. Portavoz de Unidas Podemos – ECP – GEC. Yo por ellas, madre, y ellas por mí”.
Quien suplanta en Internet a Irene Montero, aunque sea en tono de “parodia”, no solo lo hace en Twitter, también actúa en otra redes, donde igualmente afirma que “necesitamos dos millones de inmigrantes más” y que además sean “musulmanes”.
Eso no lo veremos en el Twitter genuino de la diputada de la formación morada. Lo más ‘parecido’ expresado por Irene Montero sobre los migrantes lo tuiteó hoy hace justo un año, y se asemeja poco. El 18 de junio de 2018 resultó polémico entre los detractores de Montero un comentario de ella en el que decía: “El ‘efecto llamada’ no existe. Solo un 3% de quienes llegan a nuestro país lo hacen por la frontera sur. Nunca cerrar fronteras ha servido para que dejen de huir del horror. La España del 15M quiere que se cumpla la legalidad internacional y los DDHH. España quiere acoger”.
Pero Irene Montero no ha mencionado, ni ahora ni entonces, que España necesite “dos millones de inmigrantes musulmanes más”. Si así fuera, además, estaría ninguneando a los “inmigrantes” no musulmanes. Es absurdo.
