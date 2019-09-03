Bizum y las devoluciones de la Seguridad Social y Hacienda

Luis M. García

Soy periodista desde hace décadas. Me gustaba más el papel pero me hice experto en Internet.

Llevo desmintiendo bulos de la Red desde que empezaron a difundirse, o lo que es lo mismo: desde los inicios de Internet.

En Bulocracia alertamos de los bulos, de las noticias falsas, de cualquier tipo de patraña, para que no te las creas y no las difundas.

Porque Internet es un reflejo del mundo en que vivimos y podemos encontrar de todo, verdadero y falso.