Bizum y las devoluciones de la Seguridad Social y Hacienda

La Seguridad Social y Hacienda pueden intentar devolverte dinero contactando contigo por WhatsApp, por email o incluso llamándote directamente por teléfono. Delegan el asunto en Bizum, para sembrar mayor confusión. Pero no serán ellos.
Es todo mentira. Ni la Seguridad Social ni la Agencia Tributaria utilizan esos canales para comunicarse con su amplia parroquia. Tampoco gestionan devoluciones a través de externos. Se trata de un bulo multicanal del que alerta ahora la Guardia Civil, a través del Facebook de su Red de Delitos Telemáticos:
«GDTAlerta. Oleada de ciberestafas mediante aplicaciones para pagos desde el móvil. Contactan mediante whatsapp, e-mail o llamada telefónica con la excusa de devolvernos un importe pendiente desde la Seguridad Social o Hacienda. Si seguimos sus indicaciones realmente intentarán realizarnos un cobro por este medio. Ninguna entidad pública hace reintegros a través de estas aplicaciones, que son exclusivas para pagos entre particulares».
Pone la Benemérita como ejemplo una captura de WhatsApp de una comunicación por parte de los timadores superadas las once de la noche.
Los timos a través de nuestras herramientas más cotidianas, como son el correo electrónico o WhatsApp, se van perfeccionando y aprovechan nuevas plataformas para sembrar dudas. Ya decíamos que ni la Seguridad Social ni Hacienda comunicarán pagos de esta manera, pero el hecho de incluir a Bizum…
Se trata de una plataforma que se vende así en su web: «Con Bizum puedes enviar y recibir dinero a través de la app de tu banco. El dinero llegará a la cuenta de quien tú quieras en menos de 5 segundos. De forma segura, utilizando solamente el número de teléfono. Entra en la app o en la web de tu banco y hazte con Bizum».
Bizum es un proveedor de servicios de pago español, propiedad de la empresa Sociedad de Procedimientos de Pago S.L., que nació en 2016 y en el que participan 26 entidades bancarias presentes en España con el objetivo de crear un sistema de pagos instantáneos entre particulares y de compras en comercios.
Permite pagar con el móvil entre 50 céntimos y 500 euros conociendo únicamente el número de teléfono del destinatario. A finales de junio de este año, Bizum sumaba cuatro millones de usuarios y había movido 1.865 millones de euros en 37,34 millones de transacciones desde su creación, tres años atrás.
Las malas lenguas dicen que son los propios interesados quienes crean a veces alertas de estas. Es decir, que en este caso a Bizum le viene bien que se hable de ella, aunque sea de esta manera. Pero eso son las malas lenguas.
Lo cierto es que ante comunicaciones dudosas, y ésta lo es, lo mejor es no perder el culo al leer «ingreso» y acudir a las entidades protagonistas a través de sus canales oficiales. Un whatsApp de estos a las once y veinte de la noche puede esperar al día siguiente y ya llamas tú para que te lo cuenten bien.
