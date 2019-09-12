«Amazno» no es Amazon y su SMS es peligroso

Este es un nuevo pero viejo timo por SMS. Me explico: la práctica la llevamos viendo años con diferentes protagonistas, como desde 2015 con DHL, pero ahora la víctima suplantada para que piques es Amazon, entidad a la que clientes no le faltan y a la que aquí llaman «Amazno». Eso ya canta.
«Hola, Confirme sus credenciales de entrega hoy, de lo contrario su paquete sera devuelto. Numero Ref: Amazn060035».
No entréis en el enlace adjunto, que omito aquí porque alguno lo haría a pesar de la advertencia.
La pauta es la habitual: se recibe un SMS o un email que afirma que estás pendiente de recoger un paquete o te quedas sin él. Así a algunos les entran las prisas por no quedarse sin algo que no saben ni lo que puede ser y pinchan el enlace, que es lo que quieren los timadores que lo envían.
Y ojo porque en ese enlace te pedirán datos hasta llegar a la partida de nacimiento en el mejor de los casos, porque hay versiones de estas que funden el dispositivo, y este asunto de «Amazno», concretamente, puede ser muy peligroso, como ya alerta el antivirus.
Si te abstienes de abrirlo y eliminas el mensaje, solucionado; y si te siguen quedando dudas, acude a la web de Amazon, que ya alerta de que, efectivamente, hay emails y SMS fraudulentos y además ayudan a indentificarlos:
«Si has recibido un e-mail acerca de un pedido que no has realizado, es probable que el remitente no sea Amazon.es. Envíalo como archivo adjunto a stop-spoofing@amazon.com. Si quieres reportar un enlace sospechoso, pégalo en el cuerpo del e-mail y envíalo a stop-spoofing@amazon.com».
