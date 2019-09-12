Opinion · Bulocracia

«Amazno» no es Amazon y su SMS es peligroso

Luis M. García

Este es un nuevo pero viejo timo por SMS. Me explico: la práctica la llevamos viendo años con diferentes protagonistas, como desde 2015 con DHL, pero ahora la víctima suplantada para que piques es Amazon, entidad a la que clientes no le faltan y a la que aquí llaman «Amazno». Eso ya canta.

«Hola, Confirme sus credenciales de entrega hoy, de lo contrario su paquete sera devuelto. Numero Ref: Amazn060035».

No entréis en el enlace adjunto, que omito aquí porque alguno lo haría a pesar de la advertencia.

La pauta es la habitual: se recibe un SMS o un email que afirma que estás pendiente de recoger un paquete o te quedas sin él. Así a algunos les entran las prisas por no quedarse sin algo que no saben ni lo que puede ser y pinchan el enlace, que es lo que quieren los timadores que lo envían.

Y ojo porque en ese enlace te pedirán datos hasta llegar a la partida de nacimiento en el mejor de los casos, porque hay versiones de estas que funden el dispositivo, y este asunto de «Amazno», concretamente, puede ser muy peligroso, como ya alerta el antivirus.

Si te abstienes de abrirlo y eliminas el mensaje, solucionado; y si te siguen quedando dudas, acude a la web de Amazon, que ya alerta de que, efectivamente, hay emails y SMS fraudulentos y además ayudan a indentificarlos:

«Si has recibido un e-mail acerca de un pedido que no has realizado, es probable que el remitente no sea Amazon.es. Envíalo como archivo adjunto a stop-spoofing@amazon.com. Si quieres reportar un enlace sospechoso, pégalo en el cuerpo del e-mail y envíalo a stop-spoofing@amazon.com».

Al margen de este mensaje fraudulento, cualquier usuario de Amazon sabe que todas las gestiones acerca de cualquier pedido y su envío se realizan en el área personal de cada cliente en su web y no hacen falta comunicaciones extrañas de estas. Y los que no son clientes de Amazon, aunque alguien a través de esa plataforma les enviara algo, tampoco recibirían un mensaje como el que estamos comentando, de apariencia bien cutre, ni ningún otro. Amazon suele funcionar bastante bien si todo se gestiona a través de su web y cualquier otra cosa sobra.

Más paquetes

Además de Amazon o DHL, Correos también firma, supuestamente, un mensaje similar a éste de «Amazno» con su logo oficial, pero igualmente es mentira. Aunque Correos sí nos afecta a todos y el reclamo puede tener aún más peligro, ya que el público potencial para picar en principio es mayor.
En cualquier caso, lo de siempre: aunque el SMS o email cante a fraude, siempre puede contrastarse a través de la entidad que se menciona, pero únicamente por sus canales oficiales. Y así se fulmina de raíz cualquier atisbo de duda.