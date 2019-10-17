El falso «aviso importante» del «fraude electoral» de Pedro Sánchez

Este «AVISO IMPORTANTE !!», que «por favor» debes compartir «por donde puedas» dice muchas cosas raras, pero la conclusión es que «Pedro Sánchez, en nombre del PSOE», «realizará nuevamente FRAUDE ELECTORAL».
Ya con estos argumentos, la apuesta es fuerte, pero esta tremenda chapa preelectoral, este bulo absurdo, trata de confundir con supuestos tecnicismos que no son más que sandeces. Por ejemplo: «…sin utilizar los estamentos telemáticos de Correos usados anteriormente con éxito pero sin rastro» o «se van a adulterar patrones de imágenes de cada acta escaneada de cada urna…».
El «fraude electoral» de Pedro Sánchez consistiría en «una fórmula denunciada ya por hackers norteamericanos», que alertan «de su indudable uso en España:
«Pues para quien lo entienda, es tan fácil como enmascarar cada imagen cifrada de cada IP enviándolo a un único servidor y en menos de una milésima de segundo cambiarlo y con un simple cómputo y volcarlo a un servidor secreto en Sudamérica donde el soft cambia las cifras y lo vuelve a volcar al servidor central de recuento electoral en el mismo margen de tiempo en España».
La frase inicial «pues para quien lo entienda» acaba ya de raíz con cualquier atisbo de veracidad de este asunto, que no hay quien lo entienda y que es falso, y así lo confirma el Ministerio del Interior. No se escanean actas, los votos acaban en los Juzgados, se tiene siempre constancia de ellos y finalmente se realiza un escrutinio general tres días después de la jornada electoral.
Ante tanta evidencia, escanear cada acta, de cada urna, de cada colegio, no serviría de mucho ni para Pedro Sánchez, que según este bulo tiene el privilegio de ordenarlo, ni para el resto de candidatos.
De esta patrañosa alerta preelectoral, vuelvo a incidir en esa inquietante frase que precede al texto: «Por favor compártelo por donde puedas». Porque no queda claro si se refiere al propio organismo del que la lee o a otras redes.
