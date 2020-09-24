El hacker que no murió sonriendo (y sigue vivo)

"DONO 400 MILLONES DE DOLARES A AFRICA Y PALESTINA Y LO EJECUTARON EN PUBLICO. Hackeo 217 bancos y se hizo de 400 MILLONES DE DOLARES. Dono todo a asociaciones humanitarias de África y Palestina, quedandose sin ningun centavo. Firmo su sentencia de muerte al rechazar una oferta para seguir vivo diciendo como lo hizo. Fue ejecutado con una sonrisa que nadie le pudo quitar. El mensaje es : El dinero y el poder es nada, si no se usan para crear un mundo mejor. Descansa en paz crack".
Este mensaje que no entiende de tildes circula por las redes sociales acompañando a varias fotos del presunto protagonista de la historia, "el hacker que donó todo a África y Palestina" y que "fue ejecutado con una sonrisa que nadie le pudo quitar".
El asunto tiene varias versiones, pero sobre todo porque no es nuevo y hay quienes lo han ampliado a su gusto. La verdad es que ningún hacker ha sido ejecutado por donar dinero a "África y Palestina".
La persona que figura en las imágenes es el argelino Hamza Bendelladj, apodado "BX1" y "the smiler hacker", que en 2016, con 24 años, fue condenado a quince de cárcel y tres posteriores de libertad vigilada por "causar pérdidas de cientos de millones de dólares a la industria financiera", valiéndose de un virus informático llamado SpyEye, creado por el ruso Alexander Alexandrevich Panin. Así lo mencionaba entonces la fiscalía del estado norteamericano de Georgia, donde fue juzgado y donde no se le sentenció a muerte.
Las imágenes son de la agencia francesa AFP y no son actuales. Fueron tomadas en Bangkok, la capital de Tailandia, el 7 de enero de 2013, y corresponden al momento en que el argelino es extraditado a Estados Unidos y pese a ello luce una amplia sonrisa.
Pero esas fotografías han sido mezcladas con las de otro hombre, éste llamado Majid Kavousifar, quien sí fue ejecutado, el 3 de agosto de 2007, en la capital iraní, Teherán, tras haber sido juzgado junto con su sobrino por haber dado muerte, ambos, a un juez, Hassan Moghaddas, que dos años antes había tomado la decisión encarcelar a disidentes políticos.
Majid Kavousifar parece que sí murió sonriendo hace trece años cuando fue ejecutado, según confirmaron entonces distintos medios, aunque no tenía nada que ver con delitos informáticos, sino con un asesinato, y tampoco guardaba relación alguna con el argelino Hamza Bendelladj, encarcelado en Estados Unidos. De hecho, Bendelladj era uno de los hackers más buscados del mundo cuando fue extraditado a Estados Unidos hace cuatro años y ya había acumulado cerca de veinte millones de dólares gracias a sus delitos cibernéticos.
