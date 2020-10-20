Bulocracia

Niños con banderas "de un colegio público de Rota" que son de uno privado de Pozuelo

Luis M. García

Este vídeo de niños con banderas de España que se difunde en las redes sociales como algo ocurrido "en el Colegio Marques de Santa Cruz del Poblado Naval de la Base de Rota" resulta curioso por dos razones:

La primera es que en realidad no se trata de un colegio público de Cádiz, sino de uno "católico, privado y bilingüe" de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid).

La segunda es que, aunque las redes coinciden en la falsa idea de que es un colegio "del Poblado Naval de la Base de Rota", hay quienes lo comparten porque lo ven estupendo y quienes lo hacen porque piensan todo lo contrario:

"El Colegio Marques de Santa Cruz del Poblado Naval de la Base de Rota,,,,,. Qué pena que no se haga en toda España. Es un Colegio Publico subvencionado por la Junta de Andalucía y la Armada,,,,,. VIVA ESPAÑA ".

"Corea del Norte? No, España. En concreto, el Colegio Marques de Santa Cruz del Poblado Naval de la Base de Rota/Cádiz. Dejad a los niños en Paz secta terrorista NAZIonalista".

En el vídeo se ve a un montón de niños pequeños con banderas de España, que hacen fila mientras suena el himno nacional en un gimnasio o salón de actos, y corresponde al "¡Emotivo homenaje a nuestra bandera!" del colegio Everest School de Pozuelo, según confirma el Twitter del centro.

El acto no es una novedad, lo hacen todos los años; éste con mascarillas. Tuvo lugar el 9 de octubre en este colegio privado de Pozuelo, uno de los municipios de mayor renta de España.

"A pocos días de la #FiestadeNuestraSeñoradelPilar y de la #Hispanidad , en el colegio hemos realizado nuestro tradicional homenaje a la bandera de España con todas las medidas sanitarias. #DíaDeLaFiestaNacional #VivaEspaña".

El otro centro docente víctima de este bulo es el Colegio Público Marqués de Santa Cruz, ubicado en Poblado Naval, Zona 11, Parcela 11; en El Puerto de Santa María. La localidad gaditana tiene en estos momentos una tasa de desempleo que ronda el 30%, mientras que en Pozuelo de Alarcón es del 5,9%.

Desde ambos centros han confirmado que las imágenes no son de un centro de Rota, sino de Pozuelo, lo cual no ha impedido que el vídeo se siga compartiendo tanto en foros de derecha como de izquierda, donde cada cual lo valora a su manera.

