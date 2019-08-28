Cómo cerrar puertos y no parecer idiota en el intento

Pilar Lucía López (@PilarLucia7)

Al mirar esta foto la vista se detiene en el centro de la misma y enfocamos ese objeto verde. Así vemos la parte superior de una botella de cristal flotando en el agua sin más. Una segunda mirada más precisa abarca ese fondo azul grisáceo y ondulado y piensa que debe ser el mar porque está en movimiento. Otra tercera mirada a lo mejor te resuena a aquel libro de piratas y planos de tesoros que leíste de niño. Dicen los científicos que vemos lo que comprendemos. Es decir, que interpretamos la realidad observada según nuestra experiencia. Eso explica en parte que unos tengan visión múltiple y otros se queden perplejos y confusos sin saber lo que ven en realidad. La imagen, así sola, un casco de botella flotante no les dice nada.

Si estás al lado de quien hizo la foto empiezas a hacerte más preguntas: ¿qué quiso decir con esta imagen? ¿Por qué la seleccionó entre tantos objetos que había alrededor? ¿Qué pasó por su mente en el preciso instante en que disparó su cámara?

Si le preguntas para saciar tu curiosidad y te contesta con un “no sé, me gustó esa botella”, te quedas con más preguntas que no te atreves a hacer. Y dejas que el silencio os envuelva a los dos sentados en la roca de un puerto fronterizo cuyo horizonte es el otro lado del mundo, donde pueden pasar otras cosas, otras vidas que se pueden vivir, que están muy cerca y muy lejos de las manos de este chaval tutelado que está sentado y no deja de mirar hacia adelante.

Posiblemente piensa que esa botella que flota tercamente a pesar de las olas y que ha llegado a rozar esta orilla se parece mucho a él.