Cristina Imaz (@CrisImazChacon)
Nuestros soldados son cuerpos de paz.
Su ejército lleva la guerra por bandera.
Su religión es extremista.
Sus patriotas, radicales.
Su cultura, propaganda.
Llaman gobierno a su tiranía,
Inteligencia a sus espías.
Sus noticias son falsas,
sus datos manipulados.
No saben que viven en una farsa,
su constitución es un papel mojado.
Ciudadanía amordazada,
derechos maltratados.
Es el discurso del populismo:
los otros y nosotros.
Divididos por un abismo,
en el odio gritaremos "oh, dios".
Menos mal que me quedo aquí,
resguardado en mi lado del muro.
Menos mal que nunca fui
pero de lo que afirmo estoy seguro.
Porque lo he visto en las noticias,
y me fío de lo que me han contado.
Son fuentes fiables,
hechos contrastados.
El populismo va a caer.
Basta con un reto para desdibujar nuestras diferencias
Y basta con un virus para enseñarnos
que, al fin y al cabo,
Somos tremendamente humanos.
El populismo va a caer,
porque nos merecemos mirarnos con otros ojos
y ver más allá de las fronteras que nos hemos inventado.
El populismo va a caer
porque, de no hacerlo,
caeremos nosotros con él.
Cristina Imaz es cantautora y estudiante de Relaciones Internacionales y Comunicación. Le gusta interpretar el mundo a través de cualquier forma de arte.
