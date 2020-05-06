Un año de Melilla Vice: cómo el periodismo de investigación puede tumbar un gobierno

Fundación porCausa

Hoy, 6 de mayo, se cumple un año de la publicación de Melilla Vice, una investigación periodística de la Fundación porCausa y El Confidencial que fue clave en los cambios políticos que se desarrollaron en la ciudad con la frontera más desigual del mundo. Melilla es un punto clave en materia militar, política y social, y un punto caliente en cuestión migratoria en el que la corrupción, el nepotismo y la violación de Derechos Humanos se han dado de bruces con la impunidad.

Aquí contamos cómo y por qué durante un año llevamos a cabo esta investigación y sus principales conclusiones. El 26 de mayo de 2019, un mes después de la publicación de Melilla Vice, el que durante 20 años fuera presidente de Melilla, el senador Juan José Imbroda (Partido Popular), perdía apoyos en las elecciones a la Asamblea melillense. Poco tiempo después, el 15 de junio, Coalición por Melilla, Ciudadanos y PSOE se unieron en contra de todo pronóstico y pusieron fin a dos décadas del Partido Popular al frente de esta ciudad fronteriza.

Melilla Vice es un ejemplo de que las cosas sí pueden cambiar, y de que el periodismo es una herramienta vital para iluminar los recovecos más oscuros y promover el cambio.

Melilla Vice, por Diana Moreno
