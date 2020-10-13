Amanecer Dorado, Shehzad Lukman y la historia de un grafiti

Diana Moreno (@_diana_moreno_)
El pasado 7 de octubre, la Justicia griega sentenció que el grupo neonazi Amanecer Dorado no es un partido político sino una organización criminal. Quien llegara a ser tercera fuerza política del país coincidiendo con las crisis económica y de refugiados utilizaba un fuerte discurso xenófobo, pero su violencia también era física: sus miembros realizaban ataques contra personas migrantes o grupos de izquierdas, entre los que hubo varios asesinatos. El que más conmoción generó fue el del rapero antifascista Pavlos Fyssas en 2013, que llevó a las autoridades a comenzar la investigación judicial... pero no fue el único.
Nasim Lomani, residente en Atenas y activista por los derechos humanos y de los migrantes, nos recuerda por qué debemos condenar todos los crímenes de odio, aunque pensemos que no nos afectan:
