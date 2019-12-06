Ni mueren ni desaparecen

La Constitución que no apoyó ni un 59%

Las secuestran. Las raptan. Las mujeres no desaparecen. Igual que cuando se titula: “Muere una mujer asesinada por su expareja” nos preguntamos cómo podría no morir después de ser asesinada. Si te asesinan lo habitual es que te mueras. Las palabras nunca son gratuitas y la elección de una u otra ya indica una toma de postura. Casualmente ni muere ni desaparece tienen un sujeto activo de la acción. ¿Por qué muere? ¿Por qué desaparece? Ah, no se sabe.

La mayor parte de las mujeres de quienes se dice que han desaparecido han aparecido muertas. Si alguien, hombre o mujer, quiere irse voluntariamente y dejar atrás su entorno no hay nada que hablar. Está en su derecho, y si es así las familias y allegados tienen que respetar su decisión de desaparecer.

Si no es voluntaria Nerea Barjola, en su libro Microfísica sexista del poder, la llama “desaparición forzosa”. Yo prefiero llamarlos secuestros. Fueron secuestradas las tres chicas de Alcásser (Míriam, Toñi y Desiré, 1992); fue secuestrada Anabel Segura (1993), Rocío Wannikhof (1999), Sonia Carabantes (2003), Mari Luz Cortés (2008) Marta del Castillo (2009), Diana Quer (2016), Laura Luelmo (2018) y Janet Jumillas (2019) y otras cuyos nombres han quedado en el olvido. Por no hablar del ámbito internacional, donde el secuestro de mujeres es una constante, como el caso de la joven argentina de 21 años Micaela García, secuestrada y asesinada el 2017. Los secuestros, a diferencia de la desaparición, tienen autor, pues nadie se secuestra a sí mismo.

La violencia en el seno de la pareja, el secuestro, así como las violaciones y el acoso sexual, no son más que diferentes manifestaciones de la violencia estructural contra las mujeres. Una práctica consuetudinaria que se ha mantenido a lo largo del tiempo y que pueden experimentar todas las mujeres del mundo independientemente de su cultura, estatus, raza, edad o procedencia. Este es, a mi juicio, el camino a seguir por el feminismo: más denunciar problemas reales a nivel global, y menos enzarzarse en particularismos inventados. Potenciar lo que nos une y buscar puntos de encuentro en lo que nos separa.