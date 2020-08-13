Dominio público

'España de Borbón': la verdadera historia de los Borbones

Albert Pla

"Es para mí un motivo de orgullo y satisfacción contar la historia de los Borbones con rigor, amor a la patria, sacrificio y lealtad al reino de España".

Son momentos difíciles, pero los superaremos, son momentos muy complejos pero saldremos adelante.

Porque creemos en nuestro país y nos sentimos orgullos de los que somos. En esta hora trascendental os convoco a todos cada miércoles.

A atender la serie España de Borbón con generosidad y altura de miras.

Porque a todos nos incumbe por igual el deber de servir a España. Y ante todo, saber de España.

Ante esta situación de extrema gravedad, es responsabilidad de los legítimos poderes del estado informar a los ciudadanos españoles de tantos desajustes coronarios.

Por eso, la serie España de Borbón emprenderá, con la mayor celeridad y contundencia posibles, las medidas oportunas contra quienes han pretendido quebrantar la unidad de España y la soberanía nacional: ¿Los borbones?

Juro ante dios y los santos evangelios cumplir y hacer cumplir las leyes fundamentales del reino y guardar lealtad a los principios que conforman la constitución española.

Arriba España

