Solución Salina

Anita Dinamita quiere ir a la piscina: babychapuzón en tiempos de coronavirus

Henrique Mariño

Vídeo quiero piscina en el confinamiento por el coronavirus

Un piso cualquiera, en un localidad cualquiera, en un país cualquiera, en un estado de emergencia cualquiera, en un aislamiento cualquiera, en un berrinche cualquiera…

El bebé, sin embargo, no es una criatura cualquiera: la morriña del agua, la melancolía del cloro, la añoranza de los manguitos, el recuerdo de las yemas de los dedos arrugados... 

Anita es una bebita de aguas tomar: inquieta, movida, traviesa, rauda, torrentera, agitada y torbellina. No extraña que la llamen Anita Dinamita: ¡bum!

"¡Quiero piscina! ¡Quiero piscina!". Y así, con ese grito y sin pretenderlo, una mocosa se ha convertido en la diminuta adalid contra la ablutofobia, ese miedo irracional a bañarse. 

Tanto, que quiere darse un chapuzón en tiempos de coronavirus. Y lo manifiesta con insistencia. Ella, indómita, levantisca, ¿adorable? La respuesta la tienen en el vídeo inferior  😍

