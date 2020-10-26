Tentativa de inventario

Cansados, amantes y pirados

J. Losa

Existen almacenes de sueños. La peña anota sus andanzas oníricas para luego introducirlas en una suerte de archivo digital que un algoritmo procesa con paciencia robótica. Lo leí este jueves en un artículo titulado El algoritmo que busca patrones ocultos en la mayor base de datos de sueños del mundo, a cargo del periodista Enrique Alpañés. Ya hay más de 38.000 sueños almacenados y, dadas las circunstancias, no es de extrañar que reine la zozobra y el desquicie en ese repositorio de delirios nocturnos. La sueñoteca de la pandemia, con sus toques de queda y sus indicadores al alza, produce monstruos que un sufrido algoritmo trata de categorizar mientras usted lee esto.

Los investigadores aseguran que los sueños "son instantáneas del miedo, la tristeza y la confusión de nuestro subconsciente". Atrás quedaron aquellos días felices en los que podíamos permitirnos un soñar liviano e incluso húmedo, la realidad dicta ahora sueños azorados, de esos que agitan al durmiente y le hacen querer huir de lo soñado. El frágil equilibrio entre sueño y realidad venció a favor de la segunda, lo que terminó por convertir nuestros pestañeos en un auténtico estercolero de todo lo que nos duele.

Siempre nos quedará la duermevela. Modalidad soñadora que nos permite ir y venir. Así, cuando la realidad apriete, podremos regresar al sueño y ver qué se le ofrece. Y al revés, cuando el sueño se torne sombrío, irrumpirá la realidad para, en lo que dura un telediario, querer escapar de nuevo. Este asunto que planteo de forma tan gratuita como onírica nos convertiría en fugitivos eternos, un arte sólo al alcance de unos pocos elegidos. En concreto de los cansados, los amantes y los pirados. Son ellos (y no ustedes) los que gestionan con suma solvencia ese entrar y salir perpetuo. Quizá porque para ellos apenas hay diferencia.

Más opiniones del autor »