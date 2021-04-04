Corren días de cierto misticismo. Días de buñuelos y mantillas en los que, si te descuidas, te adjudican un poquito de "jarabe democrático" y a correr. Paseo por el centro de la Villa bajo el escrutinio miope del Gabilondo gigante de Callao. Su notorio mentón vascuence de hechuras inmobiliarias convierte al viandante en cosa menor, en hormiguita ociosa sin una mísera procesión a la que asomarse. Miro al cielo pero sin buscar al resurrecto; una reciente investigación europea asegura que cuantos más pájaros avistemos al cabo del día, mayor satisfacción vital sentiremos. Y quién no quiere sentirse venturoso, quién no ansía un poco de ese regocijo terrenal. El caso es que no alcanzo a ver mucho pajarraco, sí en cambio un enorme cielo plomizo, como si a falta de cornetas, velorrios y manolas, el juicio final se nos anunciara en el firmamento mismo.

Este año, como el pasado, la procesión irá por dentro. Un viaje interior a las profundidades del alma humana promovido por las autoridades sanitarias que los más fervorosos no terminan de gestionar y los politoxicómanos acogen voluntariosos. La fe quedó perimetrada hasta nuevo aviso. Se libra, eso sí, la hermandad del sudapollismo y la desvergüenza, abanderada en esta ocasión por Froilán y Victoria Federica, cuyo destilado hemofílico de enésima generación les permite revolcarse plácidamente sobre las obligaciones del resto. Sea como fuere, la merma en liturgias y nazarenos en esta Semana Santa Covid Edition 2 no impedirá que la cofradía del nacional populismo nos ilumine con un nuevo acto de fe, uno que convierte el atentado contra la sede de un partido en autoatentado por obra y gracia del Misterio de la Santa Carpeta, cuyo sorpresivo advenimiento iluminó a los devotos de la libertad. Ya ven, Pasión y Misterio unidos de nuevo gracias a nuestro señor. Lo ha vuelto a hacer. Sólo hay que creer.