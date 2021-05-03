Libertad con ira, libertad

Vivo mis días a la madrileña. Estandarte de libertad. Recorro sus calles dichoso algunas veces y otras no tanto. Pero siempre en libertad. Cada inicio de mes se me renueva lo de la libertad; le resto el alquiler a la nómina y vuelta a empezar. Luego se me va achicando (la libertad, que no la dicha o la zozobra) conforme le añado movidas al diferencial. Que si la luz por aquí, que si la fibra por allá. El remanente a veces me lo bebo. O me pongo lacasito con mis congéneres. Que son muy de la libertad también. A veces fantaseo con la posibilidad de un poquito más, una extended edition de libertad, pero tampoco hay que cebarse. Si te pasas te lo pierdes. Y nadie quiere perderse en la libertad. Porque en esta tierra libre seremos fascistas, pero sabemos gobernar (nuestra libertad).

El caso es que se vienen cositas. Los de a pie apuramos la campaña con una mezcla de relajo e incertidumbre. El ánimo bullanguero, tan de aquí, tan desenvuelto y jaranero, nos fue birlado. La tribuna alta, fascista o no, sin complejos siempre, nos arrebató el jolgorio y la desmesura con sus arengas carpetovetónicas y su no me mates Carromero. El desfase les pertenece. Hicieron de la entropía su banda sonora y en el desorden, sin miedo a nada, se crecen. Suenan campanas y la joven promesa de la derechita, Fanjul perdida, con su crucifijo, su cuello vuelto y sus maneras de Instituto de Empresa, va y se desorina en el estrado cual ninfa clerical. Se confirma; la libertad (también) se hereda. Y ellos van tan sobrados que la confunden con la impunidad. Y nos la endilgan. Como el amo le endilga el frisbie a su perrete, condenado a cogerlo, sin poder lanzarlo.