El asombro y la épica

Un cráter monstruoso de fuego y agua emergió este viernes de las profundidades marinas. Una fuga de gas en un ducto de Petróleos Mexicanos, a unos 150 metros de la plataforma satélite KU-C del complejo petrolero Ku-Maloob-Zaap, brindó al mundo una estampa sublime. Lo hizo apenas unas horas, lo que pudo durar aquella bola de fuego en mitad de la nada. Para su extinción acudieron varios buques cisterna que procedieron a verter agua del mar al mar con el fin de mitigar un fuego que, en efecto, se originaba en el mar. Un bucle eterno que podría recorrer de principio a fin esta exánime columna prevacacional, y que dice mucho del voluntarioso espíritu del ser humano, pero también, y al mismo tiempo, de su legendaria estupidez.
Porque incendiar el agua es un tema bastante serio. Las imágenes del mar supurando fuego conmueven al más impávido. Un asombro que llega tarde, como si a partir de cierta edad la vida, ya sea esta un castigo o un privilegio, se asumiera sin preguntar, y lo que es peor, sin extrañeza. El acontecimiento nos libra por unos segundos de esa triste certeza, también la épica, la del guardameta que se rehace de una pifia histórica, que transita el siempre desapacible fracaso y que regresa convertido en héroe. Fogonazos que nos reconcilian con lo que fuimos antes de encarnar una ameba, cuando julio no era más que el preludio de una cosa eterna y todavía misteriosa que se llamaba verano, que se llamaba vida.
Y claro que no era fácil. Claro que éramos puro desquicie y que vivíamos a empujones entre la euforia y la zozobra, entre el para siempre y la nada. Pero al menos el asombro corría de nuestra cuenta, también la épica.
