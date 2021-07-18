Tolili el que lo lea

Presenciamos la cólera de Florentino en diferido. Lo hacemos con estupor y sumo interés. El mismo estupor y el mismo interés que le presuponemos al personal de sala durante aquel memorable servicio. Al fondo de su diatriba, en esa espesura borrosa que rodea las grabaciones, se escucha el cambio de vajilla y el repicar de cubiertos, el deslizar sinuoso del recogemigas sobre un tapete que se intuye sedoso, la botella hundirse entre hielos, el brindis que asoma a lo lejos. Como si la vida tratara de atemperar la ira del ser superior. Como si el bullicio de lo cotidiano quisiera amansar lo indómito. En vano. Florentino desencadenado se abre paso. Su cadencia habitual de homilía castrense deviene aquí despechada y altanera. De su boca emergen anormales y zoquetes. De su boca pura bilis y un regusto como a brandy. De su boca un besugo, dos estafas y una colección de enemigos. De su boca un tolili, que debe ser la versión meapilas del tolai de uso común.

Escucharlo hipnotiza y no tanto por el despliegue blasfemo que se gestiona el empresario. Ni siquiera por el morbo de ver al gran hombre traicionado, con su reputación a la intemperie, hecha trizas por una soberbia consabida que permanecía ajena al gran público. No es eso. O no sólo. La invectiva del capo del fútbol desvela lo innegociable, aquello que no atiende a razones, que se ostenta y ejerce desde que el mundo es mundo. Una furia eterna que nos atraviesa desde el patio del colegio, que se cuela en el hogar y la oficina, que a veces no es más que un gesto, una palmadita en el hombro, una leve presión en el brazo, un por mis cojones dicho al oído. Y que otras, en cambio, se filtra invisible, cala por dentro y nos dicta, en secreto, el lugar que ocupamos, las respuestas permitidas y los anhelos posibles. De eso va lo de Florentino. No es una simple bravata, ni siquiera un ajuste de cuentas.

Es el poder, tolili.