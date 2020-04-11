mm
Comiendo Tierra
Juan Carlos Monedero

Los "Pactos de la Moncloa" en La Transición contada a nuestros padres

Sánchez convoca la semana que viene a todos los partidos para "intentar reeditar" los Pactos de La Moncloa. ¿Otra cesión de la izquierda o traer a la derecha hacia posiciones democráticas?

Os dejo aquí un extracto de La Transición contada a nuestros padres sobre aquellos pactos.

A Vueltas Con Los Pactos de La Moncloa - Juan Carlos Monedero by Público.es on Scribd

A vueltas con los Pactos de la Moncloa
