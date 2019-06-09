‘Reikiavik’: crear seres sin alma

Es infrecuente encontrar referencias científicas o tecnológicas en la novela negra actual más allá del genio de la informática, un personaje secundario recurrente, que gracias a sus arcanos conocimientos resuelve cualquier problema del protagonista (y también de la trama, un nuevo deus ex machina en lenguaje binario que resuelve los callejones sin salida en los que se mete el autor). Basta con teclear un ratito para acceder a secretos de estado, abrir puertas acorazadas de bancos, hacernos con millones de euros escondidos en cuentas secretas o encontrar la pista que resuelve el crimen… Un comodín con el que el escritor se libera de la farragosa carga de la verosimilitud.

Sin embargo, en Reikiavik, escrita por Pablo Sebastiá Tirado y editada con el habitual esmero que pone en sus publicaciones Reino de Cordelia, la física cuántica es el centro de la historia.

Han oído bien, física cuántica. No, no se me asusten. Ese es precisamente uno de los puntos fuertes de la obra, dotándola de una tremenda originalidad. Gracias a su pericia a la hora de combinar los distintos elementos que conforman esta novela (ciencia ficción, acción, violencia, amor, incluso unas gotas de filosofía), Tirado construye una novela potente, distinta, única. Una verdadera revelación.

Dos espacios temporales: 2005 y 2016. Dos hombres: Pietro Fabrucczini y Hannu, el albino. Ambos utilizan la violencia. Pietro cumple condena en Italia. Han asesinado al capo mafiosos para el que trabajaba y su futuro es tan oscuro como su celda. Pero recibe una extraña visita. Un hombre le ofrece la libertad a cambio de ser el conejillo de indias de un nuevo experimento. Le darán una nueva identidad y tendrá que viajar a Finlandia. El lugar donde se encuentra el laboratorio.

Hannu acaba con la vida de los hermanos Ferrutti, los mafiosos que dominan la prostitución de toda Cataluña. Pero, en el lugar en el que comete los asesinatos encuentra algo con lo que no contaba: una mujer encerrada con su bebe. Hannu sabe que no puede dejar testigos. Pero cuando levanta su arma, Reikiavik, el enorme Rottweiler que le acompaña, se interpone. La mujer y el niño tienen que vivir. Reikiavik casi se lo ordena. Porque no es un perro normal. No, Reikiavik es mucho más que eso.

Una obra muy trabajada tanto en el lenguaje como en la estructura. Con personajes que beben de los clásicos del género pero con esa intriga latente que la ciencia ficción impregna a la obra. Diversión garantizada.