SomNegra: cierra la librería de referencia del género

Hoy somos un poco más tontos. Hoy el mundo es un poco más feo. Hoy una librería anuncia su cierre. Las puertas de SomNegra, en el 108 de la calle Aragó de Barcelona, convertida en una referencia dentro del género negro, se cerrarán definitivamente el próximo 15 de noviembre. Miguel Ángel Díaz, su fundador, se ha cansado de coleccionar números rojos. Los gastos han ganado la batalla a los ingresos. La realidad, una vez más, se ha comido a los sueños. Porque eso era SomNegra, un sueño. Fruto de la pasión de un enamorado de este género por el que lo ha dado todo, salud, dinero, tiempo, ilusión…
Hoy somos un poco más tontos. Hoy el mundo es un poco más feo. Hoy una librería anuncia su cierre. Hoy las pequeñas editoriales, las que mantienen vivo al género, arriesgando por nuevas formar de contar historias, apostando por autores nuevos o malditos, las que rompen las reglas para que el mundo negrocriminal siga creciendo, las que quieren vender sus obras sin sacrificar la calidad tienen un lugar menos donde mostrar sus libros.
Hoy somos un poco más tontos. Hoy el mundo es un poco más feo. Hoy una librería anuncia su cierre. Hoy los lectores cuentan con un lugar menos donde descubrir a ese autor que escribe solo para ellos; ese libro que nos cambiará la vida; esa historia que hace que nuestras neuronas exploten como fuegos artificiales. Abocados a comprar libros Whopper, apilados en las montañas de novedades, todos iguales, perfectamente olvidables, sin sustancia. Literatura convertida en comida rápida. Privados de experimentar el placer de hablar con un librero. Uno que te recomiende una obra para ti, porque sabe lo que te gusta. Un libro que, sin él, jamás habrías leído.
Hoy somos un poco más tontos. Hoy el mundo es un poco más feo. Hoy una librería anuncia su cierre. No hay leyes más crueles que las leyes del mercado. Las pequeñas librerías cierran porque nosotros no compramos en ellas. SomNegra ha existido durante tan solo dos años. Y luego dirán que hay un boom de la novela negra. Hay que apoyar, adquiriendo libros, a las que aún resisten como Burma, (calle Ave María 18, Madrid), Estudio en Escarlata (Andrés Mellado 52, Madrid), Cervantes y Compañía (Calle Pez 27, Madrid), Librería Asterix (calle Callao esq Cuzco, Fuenlabrada) Cosecha Roja (Calle Sevilla 20, Valencia), Urrike (Calle Kalebarria 15, Durango) y todas esas pequeñas librerías de barrio. Es la única forma de evitar que seamos un poco más tontos. Que el mundo sea un poco más feo.
