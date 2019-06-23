Clases particulares gratis: “¿No puedes hacer un favor? En mi casa hay comida y bebida”

Una oferta de trabajo de las que te dejan sin habla. Un tuitero denuncia a través de su perfil que recibió un mensaje para dar clases para enterarse al poco después de que no eran remuneradas.
Un padre o madre escribe a @MariconDeEspaña para que dé clases a su hijo y así intentar aprobar un examen global de 4º de la ESO. La idea ya era descabellada: dos días para sacar adelante el curso.
Lo más sorprendente es que esta persona pretendía que el profesor lo hiciera gratis.
El maravilloso mundo de las conversaciones por WhatsApp.
Juro que me ha llegado esto hoy viernes. pic.twitter.com/hs15oav5Z2
— Don Maricón (Miguel) (@MariconDeEspana) 21 de junio de 2019
