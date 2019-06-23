Opinión · MierdaJobs

Clases particulares gratis: “¿No puedes hacer un favor? En mi casa hay comida y bebida”

Público

Una oferta de trabajo de las que te dejan sin habla. Un tuitero denuncia a través de su perfil que recibió un mensaje para dar clases para enterarse al poco después de que no eran remuneradas.

Un padre o madre escribe a @MariconDeEspaña para que dé clases a su hijo y así intentar aprobar un examen global de 4º de la ESO. La idea ya era descabellada: dos días para sacar adelante el curso.

Lo más sorprendente es que esta persona pretendía que el profesor lo hiciera gratis.

 