“Busco empleada del hogar con una peculiaridad: que me limpie el piso semidesnuda o sin ropa interior”

Alejandra de la Fuente

Hoy hablamos de la oferta que le ha llegado a una mujer en València. Lleva más de tres años buscando trabajo empalmando Mierda Jobs, la mayoría de ellos sin contrato.

Busca trabajo como niñera, personal de limpieza, cuidadora de ancianos, camarera, recepcionista… y se encuentra con trabajos como este.

El contratante busca una empleada de limpieza externa. En principio todo parece normal. “Busco una mujer para la limpieza de un piso privado. Vivo solo por lo que serían 2-3 horas semanales”.

Visto así da la sensación del típico anuncio de empleada del hogar que podemos encontrar en cualquier página web.

De repente llega la “peculiaridad” del trabajo: “Busco a alguien que esté dispuesta a hacer la limpieza algunos días con poca ropa, semidesnuda o sin ropa interior. Esos días podría pagar 20 euros la hora”.

Esta es una forma más de aprovecharse de la precariedad y de la necesidad de las personas en España.