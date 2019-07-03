Opinion · MierdaJobs

Camarero de lunes a domingo sin descanso por 800 euros al mes

Alejandra de la Fuente

Once años después, la Seguridad Social ha marcado un récord de afiliación. El número de cotizantes en junio ha subido en 75.584 personas, llegando a 19.517.697, según el Ministerio de Empleo.

El sector que más ha subido ha sido el de hostelería, debido a las contrataciones veraniegas para dar soporte al turismo, y precisamente de este sector habla el Mierda Job de hoy.

Contactamos con la anunciante de un restaurante de comida china en Madrid. El anuncio dice poco: “Se necesita camarera con permiso de residencia”.

Nos ponemos en contacto y la contratante es clara: trabajar de lunes a domingo por 800 euros al mes.

El horario es el siguiente: de lunes a jueves y domingo se trabaja durante el servicio de comida de 11.30 a 16.30 y los viernes y sábados durante el horario de comida y de cena de 11.30 a 16.30 y de 19.30 a 00.00. Un total de 44 horas a la semana teniendo en cuenta que se salga a la hora exacta.

Lo importante no es únicamente generar empleo, también es importante que sea de calidad.

