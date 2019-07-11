¿Eres periodista freelance? Una empresa busca redactores a 2€ por artículo de 200 palabras

¿Cuánto crees que cobra un periodista de SEO freelance por un artículo escrito para una empresa? Según varias páginas especializadas en ello, lo normal es que se pague entre 30 y 50 euros por una pieza de 1000 palabras.
Las redes sociales son una buena herramienta para buscar trabajo. Existen varios grupos y páginas en los que se comparten diferentes ofertas de empleo para todo tipo de necesidades.
Una página muy puntera para los profesionales del periodismo es “Agenda Periodistes” compuesta por más de 10.000 miembros. En ella se comparten diferentes ofertas de Catalunya, todas dedicadas a esa profesión.
Una de estas ofertas escondía un autentico Mierda Job. A simple vista parecía un anuncio más de los muchos que se cuelgan, pero a la hora de preguntar por las condiciones la cosa cambiaba radicalmente.
El mismo mensaje copiado y pegado les ha llegado a todos los periodistas que se han interesado por el puesto: “Estamos buscando un redactor que pueda escribir las fichas de producto de nuestro cliente. Pagamos 2 euros por ficha de unas 200 palabras”.
Los cálculos son sencillos: 0,01€ por palabra escrita. A todo esto, hay que añadir que los 2 euros por “ficha” son brutos, por lo que hay que descontar el IRPF y la cuota de autónomos ya que en el anuncio se especifica “poder facturar en España”.
No sabemos si encontrarán a alguien, pero con sólo encender el ordenador medio sueldo se te va en luz.
Si conoces algún caso para Mierda Jobs no dudes en contactarnos.
