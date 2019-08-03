Opinion · MierdaJobs

La Jijonenca (el Roc) busca empleada para trabajar de lunes a domingo 12 horas al día sin descanso

Alejandra de la Fuente

Estamos en pleno verano, la época del año de descanso para muchos y de más trabajo para otros. En España se firman casi 20 millones de contratos temporales al año y una gran parte de ellos se aglutinan en estos meses y en las zonas con más turismo de sol y playa.

Para hablar de este Mierda Job tenemos que trasladarnos hasta Tarragona, concretamente a Roda de Bará. En esta comarca se encuentra una heladería con un nombre muy conocido: La Jijonenca (el Roc).

Esta heladería colocó un anuncio en internet a principios de verano para contratar a una camarera de forma temporal y poder dar abasto durante los meses de más calor. El anuncio a simple vista parecía absolutamente normal: “Requerimos camarero/a con dominio de bandeja para servicio de terraza”, pero lo que había detrás no se ajustaba ni al anuncio ni a la legalidad.

Ahora mismo habrá una persona trabajando los 7 días de la semana (sin descanso) durante 12 horas al día.

Por lo menos debemos agradecer al dueño de esta heladería que haya permitido a su empleada descansar un día a la semana durante el mes de julio, algo que en agosto no estará haciendo como deja claro en la conversación.

Si conoces algún Mierda Job háznoslo llegar. Lo investigaremos.