Rastreator busca becario al que pagarle con… ¡fruta fresca y yoga!

Rastreator es uno de los comparadores de seguros más importantes de España. En el 2018, esta empresa generó 29 millones de euros en ingresos, convirtiéndose en una de las empresas líderes del sector.
Con esas cifras, es fácil pensar que Rastreator ofrece buenas condiciones a sus becarios, pero la última oferta publicada en su perfil de Linkedin muestra lo contrario.
Buscan un “becari@ para apoyar al equipo de contenido y comunicación”. Entre las funciones del nuevo miembro se encuentran: dar apoyo al equipo de comunicación, redacción de contenido, apoyo en la optimización del posicionamiento SEO y apoyo en redes sociales y en la realización de eventos, lo que viene siendo una persona para todo.
En el anuncio especifican que el trabajo es a jornada completa, pero que el horario puede ser flexible. Ahora, ¿qué condiciones ofrece uno de los mayores comparadores de seguros para la persona que contraten?
Según el anuncio, la intención de Rastreator es pagar, o motivar al becario, con su “Plan de Bienestar”, un programa que incluye “Yoga, Club de Senderismo, Fruta fresca…y mucho mas!”
En ningún momento hablan de pagar una ayuda al estudio, por lo que el becario deberá comer fruta fresca para desayunar, comer y cenar, hasta que se le quede cara de manzana.
