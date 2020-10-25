Una oferta de marketing en la que no pagan, pero ofrecen ir a una oficina "bonita y calentita"

Si hablamos de becarios o de contratos de formación, son muchas las ofertas abusivas que se pueden encontrar en diferentes páginas de oferta y demanda de empleo, pero hay algunas que se superan.
La empresa Mi Marketing Manager ha publicado una oferta en LinkedIn para gestionar las redes sociales de la empresa, planificar el calendario editorial, la creación de contenido y el análisis y reporte, entre otras cosas.
Hasta ahí parece que todo está en orden, pero el problema aparece en el apartado "¿Qué ofrecemos?". La empresa de marketing busca una persona que realice estas labores "voluntariamente" los dos primeros meses. Después, ofrecen un contrato de prácticas a partir del tercer mes, "según el candidato y remunerado con hasta 750 euros si se cumplen las condiciones especificadas por la Comunidad de Madrid".
Además, la empresa ofrece al candidato "una oficina bonita y calentita donde puedes venir si quieres vestirte y salir de casa" y una "carta de recomendación para ir construyendo tu CV".
La empresa especifica que espera del candidato "ambición, disposición, ganas de aprender y trabajar, flexibilidad, proactividad, buen humor e independencia". En el anuncio especifican que el dominio de otros idiomas, aparte del castellano, no es imprescindible, pero sí deseable.
Esta oferta de LinkedIn ya está cerrada y tiene más de 200 solicitudes para el puesto. Desde Mierda Jobs hemos intentado ponernos en contacto con la empresa, pero por el momento no ha respondido.
