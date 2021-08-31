Los once tuits que resumen el sentir general de la vuelta al trabajo: "Vivir no puede ser tan corto, no me puedo creer que septiembre ya esté aquí "

Ya empieza septiembre. De nuevo vuelven las rutinas, el estrés, las dificultades para conciliar y el tener que contar los días de la semana para que llegue el sábado y poder descansar o poner lavadoras y hacer la comida para toda la semana. Muchos tuiteros han mostrado su tristeza ante la llegada de un nuevo curso y por eso en este post hemos seleccionado los once tuits que resumen el sentir general de los trabajadores que están volviendo de sus vacaciones.
Algunos se lo han tomado con humor:
- ¿Y qué tal la vuelta al trabajo después de las vacaciones?
- Yo: pic.twitter.com/SxqgdH5IJV
— Involucionando (@TsartasP) August 30, 2021
Fin de las vacaciones 🏝. Vuelta al trabajo 💼
Vuelvo a ejercer de responsable de mi equipo en ausencia de mi jefa durante una semana. Mi liderazgo: pic.twitter.com/epa5j7RzZw
— Fran Padilla (@FranMefisto) August 30, 2021
El peor lunes no es el de la vuelta al trabajo, es el segundo. Ya se ha acabado el jiji jajaja volvemos, qué mal y qué bien las vacaciones. Ahora ya es real, ya no hay novedad, esta la vida de los próximos meses. pic.twitter.com/730rhRUxwK
— Adrián Rodríguez (@AdriRdzz) August 30, 2021
¡Feliz vuelta al trabajo! pic.twitter.com/ojGWfPBcMr
— Sergio Hernández (@sergiohdez92) August 25, 2021
Ey, que mañana es lunes de vuelta al trabajo. 😃 pic.twitter.com/gfAR6UUAqD
— J.M. (@JoseMpelucas) August 22, 2021
Se acaban las vacaciones. Mañana, vuelta al trabajo. pic.twitter.com/LvFN5FOL9k
— Modelos Con Ciática (@MCiatica) August 29, 2021
Todo me recuerda a la vuelta al trabajo. pic.twitter.com/ZW8KWTdqjO
— Ernesto (@imorel72) August 27, 2021
Otros se han desahogado un poquito:
Dura la vuelta al trabajo. Llevo solo una hora en la oficina, pero parece que llevo aqui la mañana entera 😩
— ⚡️ Blitz ⚡️ (@Blitzer_gg) August 23, 2021
Otros se han apoyado en sus amigos:
La amiga que me merezco en la vuelta al trabajo. pic.twitter.com/2mqOQAEVHb
— Marta 🦦 (@souriredesouris) August 23, 2021
Y otros han reflexionado sobre las vacaciones y el tiempo de trabajo:
Once meses trabajando y uno de vacaciones, cinco días a la semana trabajando y dos de descanso. De verdad, que mal organizado esto. Vivir no puede ser tan corto, no me puedo creer que septiembre ya esté aquí con su "Oh, dios mío".
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) August 29, 2021
