Los once tuits que resumen el sentir general de la vuelta al trabajo: "Vivir no puede ser tan corto, no me puedo creer que septiembre ya esté aquí "

Ya empieza septiembre. De nuevo vuelven las rutinas, el estrés, las dificultades para conciliar y el tener que contar los días de la semana para que llegue el sábado y poder descansar o poner lavadoras y hacer la comida para toda la semana. Muchos tuiteros han mostrado su tristeza ante la llegada de un nuevo curso y por eso en este post hemos seleccionado los once tuits que resumen el sentir general de los trabajadores que están volviendo de sus vacaciones.

Algunos se lo han tomado con humor:

El peor lunes no es el de la vuelta al trabajo, es el segundo. Ya se ha acabado el jiji jajaja volvemos, qué mal y qué bien las vacaciones. Ahora ya es real, ya no hay novedad, esta la vida de los próximos meses. pic.twitter.com/730rhRUxwK

Otros se han desahogado un poquito:

Otros se han apoyado en sus amigos:

Y otros han reflexionado sobre las vacaciones y el tiempo de trabajo:

Once meses trabajando y uno de vacaciones, cinco días a la semana trabajando y dos de descanso. De verdad, que mal organizado esto. Vivir no puede ser tan corto, no me puedo creer que septiembre ya esté aquí con su "Oh, dios mío".

— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) August 29, 2021