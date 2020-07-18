En recuerdo de Lucio

No quiero decirte adiós, ni quiero despedirme de ti.

No quiero.

Quiero decirte que ahora nos vemos. Que me esperes.

Que yo llevo el vino.

En la vida hay privilegios y el mío es haberte conocido.

Te echo ya tanto de menos, me haces tanta falta, te quiero tanto "patrón".

Simplemente formas parte de mi vida y no sé cómo darte las gracias.

Te he visto tantas veces escribir… te miraba desde la ventana. Llovía, llegaba a tu calle, me acercaba y me quedaba fuera. Y tu seguías escribiendo.

Los escritores somos así. Escribimos.

Dicen que es bonita la lluvia sobre los cristales de París.

Estás ahí, en la ventana, escribiendo… siempre escribiendo.

Hasta el final.

Patrón no hay palabras cuando uno no puede ya escribir.

Y llego, te saludo desde el cristal y llamamos a Anne y hablamos y tomamos un vino.

Y hablamos y reímos. Y nos duele España. Y el mundo.

Pero si el vino está bueno todavía hay esperanza.

Y no sé cómo decirte que te quiero, y que no quiero pasar por tu ventana y que no estés allí, y no verte escribir…

Vale somos del norte… y hacemos como si no doliera.

Qué hago cada vez que no sepa como cerrar una frase, un párrafo, la vida…?

Lucio, sé que estás ahí. No me has dado tanta caña y cariño como para desaparecer así.

Lucio, has sido mi amigo. Y estoy orgullosa.

Tú y mi padre sois verdad, historia, memoria.

Me niego a olvidaros. No se trata de romper normas, que también. Se trata de ser. De igualdad. De justicia.

De HACER con lo que haya aquello que será más de lo que había.

Hasta siempre "patrón".