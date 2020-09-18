Otras miradas

Rectificación que solicita Aralia Servicios Sociosanitarios S.A.

Público

En relación al artículo de opinión 'No es un país para viejos', firmado por Juan Tabares, Aralia Servicios Sociosanitarios, S.A. quiere hacer constar la siguiente rectificación:

- Que ARALIA SERVICIOS SOCIOSANITARIOS, S.A. no factura 150 millones de euros a la Comunidad de Madrid.

Más opiniones del autor »