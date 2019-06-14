Opinión · Ahora que no nos oye nadie

El humor crítico de Eneko se suma a las voces de opinión de ‘Público’

Público

Humor y compromiso son las palabras que definen la obra del dibujante Eneko de las Heras, que desde hoy publicará sus viñetas en Público tres veces por semana en esta columna. Sus opiniones en forma de contundentes ilustraciones han iluminado las páginas de las revistas El Jueves e Interviú y los diarios 20 Minutos Diagonal, además del periódico caraqueño Ciudad CCS.

Las ideas de este venezolano con ascendencia vasca buscan situarnos en la sociedad en que vivimos, sin desviar la mirada de hacia dónde nos dirigimos. Sus viñetas de denuncia social son incisivas, repletas de un humor crítico que sorprende por su significado y trascendencia. “Entiendo el humor como un medio y no como un fin. Lo importante es expresar ideas y pensamientos políticos y el humor es el arma que utilizo”, explica Eneko para definir su obra.

Ninguno de los grandes problemas de nuestra sociedad escapa a su mirada en llamas: las miserias de la crisis económica y la corrupción política, los peligros del machismo, el trato hacia los migrantes, la iglesia, la crisis en Catalunya… En sus ilustraciones busca además trascender al momento actual para que el significado de sus dibujos perdure en el tiempo.

Eneko amplificará desde Público la voz de sus mensajes de denuncia, publicando sus viñetas todos los lunes, miércoles y viernes, en esta columna. Están invitados.