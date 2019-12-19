Cuentos de Iberia, una ventana literaria a la diversidad lingüística del territorio español

La activista feminista y de los derechos LGBT Rita Mae Brown afirma que el lenguaje es el mapa de una cultura, un desplegable en el que se dibuja de dónde viene su gente y a dónde se dirige. Las lenguas de las diferentes regiones y comunidades españolas han actuado como una brújula para sus hablantes, constituyéndose en un modo diferente de ver e interpretar la vida. La lengua es un regalo que una comunidad se hace a sí misma y al mundo, pero se nos mueren en la medida en que pierden a sus hablantes, a sus escritores, a sus lectores…
Abrimos esta ventana en Público como un espacio multicultural, multilengua, con la ambición de difundir las distintas variedades dialectales de nuestra tierra. De la mano de la editorial valenciana Llibres de l’Encobert, publicaremos los cuentos y relatos que, a modo de antología, han recopilado en el libro Cuentos de Iberia. Y lo haremos en la lengua original de su publicación. Cada semana nos harán de guías escritoras y escritores vinculados a la cultura o al territorio que visitemos. Y también lo harán en la lengua propia del mismo.
Como definen los autores del proyecto, la intención es la de derribar fronteras y construir puentes entre los pueblos, dando visibilidad a multitud de dialectos. «Porque el diálogo y la solidaridad nacen del trato entre iguales, no de la imposición, el desprecio, la injusticia o la humillación». En Público los encontraréis sin traducir (salvo alguna excepción); al fin y al cabo sólo es necesario un poco de interés para entenderlos.
