Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#ESTADODEALARMA, DÍA 4: Las claves de la jornada

Virginia P. Alonso

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Virginia Pérez Alonso (@virginiapalonso), directora de 'Público', analiza las claves de la jornada de hoy con las noticias más destacas acerca de la crisis por el #coronavirus. A continuación podéis encontrar las noticias sobre las que habla. ???? ????El Gobierno aprueba un "escudo económico y social" de 200.000 millones ???? https://www.publico.es/politica/crisis-sanitaria-gobierno-aprueba-escudo-economico-social-200000-millones.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico ????600 millones de euros para los más vulnerables ante el coronavirus???? https://www.publico.es/politica/crisis-sanitaria-gobierno-destinara-600-millones-euros-vulnerables-coronavirus.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico ????El Gobierno aprueba la moratoria de hipoteca para personas sin ingresos o sin trabajo, y garantizará luz y agua???? https://www.publico.es/politica/gobierno-preve-aprobar-hoy-moratoria-hipoteca-personas-ingresos-o-coronavirus.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico ????Tengo décimas, ¿y ahora qué????? https://blogs.publico.es/coronavirus-positivo/2020/03/17/tengo-decimas-y-ahora-que/?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico ????La belleza de una desconocida, por Carla Berrocal???? https://blogs.publico.es/otrasmiradas/30418/la-belleza-de-una-desconocida/?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico ????Sigue toda la información del coronavirus en directo???? https://www.publico.es/directos/crisis-coronavirus-directo-gobierno.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico #COVID19 #Crisis #Gobierno #España #Público #PúblicoTV #PTV

Una publicación compartida de Diario Público (@publico.es) el