ESTADODEALARMA, DÍA 5: Las claves de la jornada

Virginia Pérez Alonso (@virginiapalonso), directora de 'Público', analiza las claves de la jornada de hoy con las noticias más destacas acerca de la crisis por el #coronavirus. A continuación podéis encontrar las noticias sobre las que habla. ???? Alarma en varias residencias de ancianos de España tras un repunte de fallecidos por el brote de coronavirus https://www.publico.es/sociedad/covid-19-alarma-residencias-ancianos-espana-repunte-fallecidos-brote-coronavirus.html Lo que necesitas saber si tu empresa va a realizar un ERTE https://www.publico.es/economia/necesitas-empresa-realizar-erte.html Lagunas y dificultades técnicas en la moratoria hipotecaria que arranca este jueves https://www.publico.es/economia/claves-decreto-escudo-social-lagunas-dificultades-tecnicas-moratoria-hipotecaria-arranca-jueves.html La ministra de Exteriores recomienda a los españoles en el extranjero evitar viajar https://www.publico.es/politica/coronavirus-ministra-asuntos-exteriores-recomienda-espanoles-residentes-extranjero-evitar-viajar-no-esencial.html Porno gratis, por @barbijaputaaa https://blogs.publico.es/barbijaputa/2020/03/18/porno-gratis/ ¿De dónde van a sacar el dinero los Estados para combatir la crisis del coronavirus? https://blogs.publico.es/dominiopublico/31278/de-donde-van-a-sacar-el-dinero-los-estados-para-combatir-la-crisis-del-coronavirus/ . ????Sigue toda la información del coronavirus en directo???? https://www.publico.es/directos/directo-congreso-acoge-pleno-historico-coronavirus.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico
