#ESTADODEALARMA, DÍA 6: Las claves de la jornada

Virginia Pérez Alonso (@virginiapalonso), directora de 'Público', analiza las claves de la jornada de hoy con las noticias más destacas acerca de la crisis por el #coronavirus. A continuación podéis encontrar las noticias sobre las que habla. ???? Despedirse de Abuela en tiempos de coronavirus, por Pablo Padilla Estrada https://blogs.publico.es/aqui-no-hay-playa/2020/03/18/despedirse-de-abuela-en-tiempos-de-coronavirus/ Sanidad interviene la residencia de Tomelloso tras las muertes y lleva a su director ante los tribunales https://www.periodicoclm.es/articulo/politica/castilla-mancha-sanidad-interviene-residencia-tomelloso-muerte-ancianos-anuncia-acciones-legales-director-jose-manuel-sampedro/20200319112712010679.html La Fiscalía se compromete a actuar ante las muertes de ancianos en las residencias https://www.publico.es/politica/covid-19-fiscalia-compromete-actuar-muertes-ancianos-residencias.html La destrucción de los ecosistemas, el primer paso hacia las pandemias https://www.publico.es/sociedad/coronavirus-destruccion-ecosistemas-primer-paso-pandemia.html Tremending https://www.publico.es/tremending/ Sigue toda la información del coronavirus en directo https://www.publico.es/directos/directo-congreso-acoge-pleno-historico-coronavirus.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico

