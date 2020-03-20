ESTADODEALARMA, DÍA 7: Las claves de la jornada

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Virginia Pérez Alonso (@virginiapalonso), directora de 'Público', analiza las claves de la jornada de hoy con las noticias más destacas acerca de la crisis por el #coronavirus. A continuación podéis encontrar las noticias sobre las que habla. España supera la barrera de los 1.000 fallecidos y registra casi 20.000 contagiados https://www.publico.es/directos/crisis-coronavirus-directo-pandemia-supera-10000-muertos-240000-contagiados-mundo.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Los hospitales madrileños, al límite: las UCI llenas, trabajadores contagiados y falta de material https://www.publico.es/sociedad/crisis-coronavirus-desesperacion-falta-materiales-camas-personal-hospitales-madrilenos.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Al menos 18 meses de "distancia social" según científicos del Imperial College, por Alberto Sicilia https://blogs.publico.es/alberto-sicilia/2020/03/19/al-menos-18-meses-de-distancia-social-para-terminar-con-la-epidemia/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico "Si entra el virus va a ser una masacre": las residencias comienzan a confinar a los mayores en sus habitaciones https://www.publico.es/politica/crisis-coronavirus-entra-virus-masacre-residencias-comienzan-confinar-mayores-habitaciones.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Primer asesinato machista durante el estado de alarma: un hombre mata a su mujer en Castellón https://www.publico.es/sociedad/violencia-machista-investigan-presunto-asesinato-machista-mujer-castellon-primera-alarma.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico ¿Cómo denuncio malos tratos si estoy en cuarentena con mi maltratador? https://www.publico.es/sociedad/violencia-genero-coronavirus-denuncio-malos-tratos-cuarentena-mi-maltratador.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Así hacemos Público para ti desde casa https://blogs.publico.es/publico/2020/03/20/asi-hacemos-publico-para-ti-de
