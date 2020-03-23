ESTADODEALARMA, DÍA 10: Las claves de la jornada

Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Virginia Pérez Alonso (@virginiapalonso), directora de 'Público', analiza las claves de la jornada de hoy con las noticias más destacadas acerca de la crisis por el #coronavirus. A continuación podéis encontrar las noticias sobre las que habla. El Ejército encuentra cadáveres de ancianos en las habitaciones de varias residencias del país https://www.publico.es/sociedad/ejercito-encuentra-cadaveres-ancianos-habitaciones-varias-residencias-del-pais.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Llorar la muerte en tiempos de pandemia, por Alejandro Tena https://www.publico.es/sociedad/coronavirus-llorar-muerte-tiempos-pandemia.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Casado niega los recortes del PP en Sanidad ni siquiera en "los peores años de la crisis" https://www.publico.es/politica/recortes-pp-casado-niega-recortes-pp-sanidad-quiera-peores-anos-crisis.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico El vicepresidente del BCE Luis de Guindos defiende una "renta mínima de emergencia" https://www.publico.es/economia/crisis-economica-luis-guindos-defiende-renta-minima-emergencia-evitar-crisis-social-pandemia.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Unidas Podemos presiona en el Gobierno para aprobar una renta mínima y la moratoria de alquileres https://www.publico.es/politica/emergencia-coronavirus-unidas-presiona-gobierno-aprobar-renta-minima-moratoria-alquileres.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Las favelas brasileñas piden auxilio, información y agua ante la llegada del Covid-19 https://www.publico.es/sociedad/coronavirus-favelas-brasilenas-piden-auxilio-informacion-agua-llegada-covid-19.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico La declaración del número dos de la Policía que llevó al juez a concluir que el panorama en el Cuerpo era "devastador" https://www.publico.es/politica/declaracion-del-numero-policia-llevo.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico
