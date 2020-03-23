Háblanos: te escuchamos

Cada día recibimos numerosos mensajes de las personas que leéis Público. A través de las redes sociales, de los comentarios en las noticias o del correo electrónico, reaccionáis de distintas formas a las informaciones que publicamos. Parte de nuestra tarea cotidiana es escuchar lo que tenéis que decirnos.
Con frecuencia son textos o comentarios muy ligados a la actualidad, que aportan experiencias y visiones personales o profesionales muy útiles. Creemos que es interesante compartirlas con toda la gente que lee Público. Por eso hoy abrimos hoy un nuevo espacio para vosotras y vosotros: Versión Libre.
Queremos que sea un espacio de opinión y expresión abierto a todas las lectoras y lectores de Público, pero los miembros de La República de Público tendrán prioridad a la hora de publicar. En cualquier caso, en la redacción del periódico seleccionaremos los de más calidad y nos reservamos la posibilidad de extractarlos, resumirlos o retitularlos para publicarlos adecuadamente. Los envíos tendrán que llegar identificados con nombre y apellidos del autor y su DNI; si además nos haces llegar una vía de contacto, nos facilitas la tarea en caso de que tengamos que ponernos en contacto contigo.
Comenzamos con la experiencia personal de Marta Hernández, psicóloga y suscriptora de Público, que nos cuenta sus primeros días de preocupación familiar por la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus. Pero Versión Libre está abierto a todos los temas y a toda la diversidad de opiniones.
Envíanos tus comentarios, aportaciones o denuncias a buzonpublico@publico.es
Te escuchamos.
Y recuerda: sin tu colaboración, el esfuerzo que estamos haciendo para informarte sería inviable. Si ya eres miembro de La República de Público, GRACIAS. Si aún no lo eres, te recibiremos con los brazos abiertos.
