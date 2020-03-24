Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 11: las claves de la jornada

Virginia Pérez Alonso (@virginiapalonso), directora de 'Público', analiza las claves de la jornada de hoy con las noticias más destacadas acerca de la crisis por el #coronavirus. A continuación podéis encontrar las noticias sobre las que habla. Madrid roza el colapso: "Resistimos, pero cada día es más complicado" https://www.publico.es/sociedad/emergencia-coronavirus-recursos-madrid-llegan-limites-madrid-roza-colapso-resistimos-dia-complicado.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Sanidad envía al Summa 112 nuevos equipos de protección tras las denuncias de los trabajadores https://www.publico.es/politica/sanidad-summa-112-nuevos-equipos-proteccion-rotos-homologar.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico La Comunidad de Madrid mantiene cerrada una UCI en el Hospital Infanta Sofía en plena crisis sanitaria https://www.publico.es/sociedad/coronavirus-comunidad-madrid-mantiene-cerrada-uci-hospital-infanta-sofia-plena-crisis-sanitaria.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico La derecha neoliberal diezmó la sanidad pública para la que ahora reclama más recursos y personal https://www.publico.es/politica/derecha-neoliberal-diezmo-sanidad-publica-reclama-recursos-personal.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Los afectados por ERTEs superan en una semana a los del peor año de la anterior crisis https://www.publico.es/economia/emergencia-coronavirus-afectados-ertes-superan-semana-peor-ano-anterior-crisis.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio se aplazan a 2021 por la emergencia del coronavirus https://www.publico.es/deportes/juegos-olimpicos-tokio-aplazan-2021-emergencia-coronavirus.html?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico Así funcionan las Redes de la ultraderecha en tiempos de pandemia https://ctxt.es/es/20200302/Politica/31485/redes-sociales-campa%C3%B1as-odio-vox-coronavirus-socialdemocracia-alt-right-guillermo-fernandez.htm?utm_source=instagtam&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=publico

