Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 12: las claves de la jornada

Público

1- EXCLUSIVA | Los sindicatos negocian con el Gobierno impedir los despidos en un nuevo paquete de medidas sociales

2. El Gobierno ultima una suspensión de alquileres por dos meses, con compensación a los pequeños 'caseros'

3. El Supremo rechaza un ultimátum a Sanidad para proveer medidas de protección a los sanitarios

4. Un juez da 24 horas a la Consejería de Sanidad de Madrid para dar material de protección a los sanitarios

5. Ayuso admite ahora que es "complicado" adquirir material tras acusar al Gobierno dedesbloquearlo

6. Por qué no es viable el "confinamiento total" de un país como España 

7. España ya tiene más fallecidos por coronavirus que China: 3.434

8. VÍDEO | De alta y en casa: ellos le han ganado la batalla al coronavirus

9. TREMENDING TOPIC | "Quién nos iba a decir que en 2020 Ronaldinho iba a estar en la cárcel, Kobe muerto y Guti en su casa un sábado por la noche" 

10. El CIS sigue sin preguntar por la monarquía casi cinco años después

11. OPINIÓN | De todas las opciones, eligen la peor y más cruel: esto es Europa

12. OPINIÓN | Linchadores de balcón

13. OPINIÓN | ¿Dónde estaba Dios durante el coronavirus?