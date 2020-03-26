#TeléfonoRojo, día 13: Las claves de la jornada durante la crisis por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/gMs1vbWR5z
— Público (@publico_es) March 26, 2020
España supera los 4.000 fallecidos, pero suma 83 muertes menos y 1.648 curados más en 24 horas
Irene Montero defiende el 8-M tras superar la cuarentena: "Hicimos lo que nos dijeron los expertos"
La escasez de material y el confinamiento, claves para frenar la emergencia en dos semanas
La estrategia de Ayuso con el material sanitario: si hay es gracias a mí y si no hay es por culpa del Gobierno
Una partida de 9.000 test rápidos de coronavirus adquiridos por España no funciona
Por qué sabemos que el coronavirus no se fabricó en un laboratorio
La naturaleza se abre paso entre calles vacías
Camellos a domicilio, óperas virtuales y otras propuestas para hacer frente al aislamiento
Alemania no aprende de su historia
