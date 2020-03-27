Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 14: las claves de la jornada

Público

  1. El Gobierno prohíbe los despidos durante la crisis del coronavirus

2. Entrevista a Daniel Raventós: "Si se aplica una renta mínima condicionada y corta en el tiempo, será como poner una tirita si te han cortado la aorta"

3. La pandemia acelera el cambio de época y el fin de la era de globalización neoliberal

4. Las multas por el estado de alarma triplican en diez días a las aplicadas en Italia en un mes

5. Entrevista A Santiago Alba Rico: "El discurso bélico al hablar del coronavirus da juego a los que quieren reducir derechos"

6. España se acerca a los 5.000 fallecidos y supera los 64.000 contagiados por coronavirus

7. Boris Johnson, contagiado: ¿un símbolo de su propia gestión?

8. ¿El 8-M, el culpable de todos los males? Viajemos al pasado para analizar la demagogia de la derecha

9. En casa con Itziar Castro

10. Documentales feministas durante el aislamiento

11. Recetas y nutrición saludables para no sucumbir en la cuarentena 