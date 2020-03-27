#TeléfonoRojo, día 14: Las claves de la jornada durante la crisis por el #coronavirus, por @Virginiapalonso pic.twitter.com/xGTdhjowRo
— Público (@publico_es) March 27, 2020
2. Entrevista a Daniel Raventós: "Si se aplica una renta mínima condicionada y corta en el tiempo, será como poner una tirita si te han cortado la aorta"
3. La pandemia acelera el cambio de época y el fin de la era de globalización neoliberal
4. Las multas por el estado de alarma triplican en diez días a las aplicadas en Italia en un mes
5. Entrevista A Santiago Alba Rico: "El discurso bélico al hablar del coronavirus da juego a los que quieren reducir derechos"
6. España se acerca a los 5.000 fallecidos y supera los 64.000 contagiados por coronavirus
7. Boris Johnson, contagiado: ¿un símbolo de su propia gestión?
8. ¿El 8-M, el culpable de todos los males? Viajemos al pasado para analizar la demagogia de la derecha
10. Documentales feministas durante el aislamiento
11. Recetas y nutrición saludables para no sucumbir en la cuarentena
