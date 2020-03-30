Ahora que no nos oye nadie

#TeléfonoRojo, día 17: las claves de la jornada

Público

1. Preguntas y respuestas sobre el permiso retribuido: qué es, a quiénes afecta y qué plazos impone

2. El Gobierno pasa de no querer paralizar la economía a optar por su "hibernación", justificándose en los datos de movilidad

3. Casado anuncia que el PP no apoyará las últimas medidas del Gobierno "por la deriva hacia las tesis de Podemos"

4. El Gobierno aprobará mañana suspender los desahucios hasta seis meses después de levantar el estado de alarma

5. El Gobierno planea aprobar la prestación para empleadas domésticas y parados sin subsidio este martes

6. Fernando Simón da positivo por coronavirus en una primera prueba

7. Sanidad apunta que las UCI de Madrid y Catalunya están "al límite o a punto de alcanzarlo"

8. El personal sanitario de Ifema denuncia el desmantelamiento del pabellón 9 con las UCIs de Madrid al límite

9. ¿Puede volver a infectarse alguien que ya haya tenido coronavirus?

10. ‘The New York Times’ pone a Aznar como ejemplo de "rico" irresponsable por irse a Marbella en plena emergencia

Artículos de opinión:

La propagación del coronavirus por Europa contra la narrativa centroeuropea derechista, por Daniel Bernabé

Holanda, campeona mundial de la evasión fiscal, tiene por qué callar, por Juan Torres López

Díaz Ayuso y sus ansias de brillar, por David Bollero